Playing without Drew Doughty, Kings’ winning streak ends in loss to Capitals

Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren makes a save on a shot by Kings forward Alex Laferriere during the Kings’ 2-1 loss Monday night.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 903rd career NHL goal and the Washington Capitals beat the Kings 2-1 on Monday night.

Matt Roy also scored for the Capitals, who ended a two-game losing skid to gain some traction in the standings.

Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings, who had won four straight. It was just their second regulation road loss of the season.

The Kings played without defenseman Drew Doughty. He is week to week with a lower-body injury after being injured Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

Washington opened the scoring early, as Roy got to the front of the net and tipped Aliaksei Protas’ point shot past Darcy Kuemper. It was Roy’s first goal in 25 games, dating back to last season.

In the second period, Ovechkin crashed the crease before burying a behind-the-net feed from Connor McMichael. Ovechkin, who has goals in back-to-back games and three of his last four, passed Gordie Howe for the most regular-season goals scored at a single venue in NHL history with his 442nd at Capital One Arena.

Kopitar pulled the Kings to within one with his third goal of the season with 6:33 left in the second. He tapped in a backdoor feed from Corey Perry on the power play. Washington has given up a power-play goal in three straight games and five of the last six.

Despite a rally, the Kings couldn’t beat Charlie Lindgren, who stopped 30 of 31 shots for his second win of the season after losing his last four starts.

Kuemper stopped 23 of 25 in the defeat.