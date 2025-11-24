Brandt Clarke’s late power-play goal lifts Kings to victory over Senators

Kings defenseman Cody Ceci, left, shoots in front of Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo during the second period of the Kings’ 2-1 win Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Brandt Clarke scored a power-play goal with 6:10 to play to lift the Kings to a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Clarke’s slap shot from just inside the blue line came with just two seconds left on the man advantage and ended the Kings’ losing streak at three games.

Warren Foegele also scored for the Kings and Joel Edmundson assisted on both of the team’s goals. Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

Advertisement

Kings Kings rally late before falling to Morgan Geekie and Bruins in overtime Joel Armia ties the game on a short-handed goal before Morgan Geekie scores in overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Kings.

Foegele opened the scoring 5:31 into the third period when he tapped in a pass from Joel Armia, who skated the puck down the right wing. Armia has points in three straight games.

Fabian Zetterlund tied it at 1-1 with 9:11 to play in the third with his third goal of the season and second in two games, but the Senators went scoreless on three power-play opportunities.

Leevi Merilainen made 20 saves for Ottawa, which was coming off wins over Anaheim and San José, the first two games of a seven-game road trip.

Advertisement

Up next for the Kings: vs. the Ducks at Honda Center on Friday night.