Kings’ offense remains in a slump in loss to Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks center Frank Nazar tries to score on Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper in the third period.

Connor Bedard scored for the third straight games, Spencer Knight made 26 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Kings 2-1 on Thursday night to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Wyatt Kaiser had his first goal of the season to help Chicago win for the second time in three games after losing five in a row. Frank Nazar had two assists.

Trevor Moore scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for the Kings, who were held to two goals or fewer for the seventh time in nine games.

The Blackhawks scored twice in the second period. Bedard got his fifth power-play goal to open the scoring, attacking the crease and putting in Nazar’s centering pass. Bedard has four goals and two assists in the last three games.

Kaiser made it 2-0 with 5.1 seconds left after the Kings nearly scored when the puck got tangled up at Knight’s feet and Phillip Danault couldn’t convert a wraparound into the open net.

The Kings welcomed top defenseman Drew Doughty back after he missed seven games because of a foot injury. Doughty was injured blocking a shot against Ottawa on Nov. 15.

Kings forward Warren Foegele also returned from a three-game absence because of an upper-body injury. He found Moore for a one-timer midway through the third, but it wasn’t enough to help the Kings avoid their sixth loss in eight games.

The Kings were 0 for 5 on the power play, which included Bedard’s hooking penalty with 1:26 to go and failed to capitalize on a six-on-four advantage after pulling Kuemper for an extra attacker.