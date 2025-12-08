Joel Armia scores twice to lift Kings to victory over Mammoth

Highlights from the Kings’ 4-2 win over the Utah Mammoth on Monday night.

Joel Armia scored twice, Adrian Kempe had a goal and assist, and the Kings beat the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Monday night.

Anze Kopitar also scored and Kevin Fiala had two assists to help the Kings get their third win in five games. Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 shots.

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Mammoth in their sixth loss in eight games. Karel Vejmelka finished with 23 saves.

Kempe got the Kings on the scoreboard 7:50 into game after he got a pass from Fiala, skated in on Vejmelka and put a backhander past the goalie for his 10th goal of the season.

Armia made it 2-0 at 10:08 as he took a long stretch pass from Fiala and beat Vejmelka from between the circles.

Guenther pulled the Mammoth to 2-1 with a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Clayton Keller on the power play 34 seconds into the second period. It was his 11th goal of the season.

Kopitar restored the Kings’ two-goal lead at 3:27 of the third on a rebound in front.

Keller pulled the Mammoth back within one with 7:47 remaining, but Armia sealed the Kings’ win with an empty-netter with 1:38 to go.

Up next for the Kings: at Seattle on Wednesday night.