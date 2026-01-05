Andrei Kuzmenko leads Kings to win over Wild, but Anze Kopitar suffers injury

Kings forward Andrei Kuzmenko, right, celebrates with forward Kevin Fiala after scoring in the second period of a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, and the Kings held on to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Monday night.

Warren Foegele, Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe also scored, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots for the Kings, who beat the Wild for the second time in three nights and got just their fourth win in 12 games (4-6-2).

Jared Spurgeon had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game point streak (3-0-3). Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves.

Advertisement

The Wild are 3-1-2 on a seven-game trip that ends Thursday at Seattle. They also lost at the Kings 5-4 in a shootout Saturday night.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar left in the first period and was ruled out for the remainder of the game because of a lower-body injury.

The Kings (18-14-9) had a 16-8 advantage on shots on goal in the second period and scored twice to take a 2-0 lead. Minnesota had two power plays in the period, but managed just one shot during the advantages.

Advertisement

Foegele gave the Kings a 1-0 lead with a long shot from just inside the blue line with 4:26 left in the second period.

Fiala doubled the Kings’ lead with 2:08 to go in the second. Kuzmenko’s pass deflected off Fiala’s skate on the left doorstep and past Gustavsson for Fiala’s 15th of the season.

Spurgeon got the Wild on the board at 5:55 of the third period with a shot from the left point through traffic to spoil Kuemper’s bid for his third shutout of the season.

Kuzmenko restored the Kings’ two-goal lead at 9:20 as he skated with the puck from the left side across the front of the net and put the puck past Gustavsson from the right side.

Hartman pulled the Wild (25-11-8) to 3-2 with a power-play goal with 4:39 remaining, but Kempe sealed the Kings’ win with an empty-netter three minutes later..

Up next for the Kings: vs. San José on Wednesday night to finish a four-game homestand.