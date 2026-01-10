Adrian Kempe scores lone shootout goal to lift Kings past rival Oilers

Adrian Kempe, shown during a game on Jan. 3, scored the Kings’ lone shootout goal during its road win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.

Adrian Kempe scored the lone goal in a shootout and the Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first-round of the playoffs.

Edmonton has eliminated the Kings during the opening round of the playoffs the past four seasons.

Connor McDavid scored his 30th goal of the season to tie it 3-3 for Edmonton on a power play with 9:20 to go. He extended his points streak to a career-high 18 games.

Corey Perry, Andre Lee and Alex Laferriere scored in regulation, and Anton Forsberg made 21 saves to help the Kings rebound from a 5-1 loss in Winnipeg on Friday night. The 40-year-old Perry spent the previous two seasons with Edmonton.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for Edmonton, and Connor Ingram stopped 27 shots. McDavid, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins failed on their shootout attempts for the Oilers.