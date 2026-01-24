Trevor Moore scores decisive goal in shootout to lift Kings past Blues

Trevor Moore, center, celebrates with Kings teammates Joel Armia, left, and Quinton Byfield after scoring in the third period of a 5-4 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Trevor Moore scored the deciding goal in the shootout and had a goal in regulation in his first game since being activated off injured reserve to help the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Saturday night.

Alex Laferriere, Taylor Ward and Brian Dumoulin also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves for the Kings, who have not lost in regulation in five games.

Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Brayden Schenn and Dalibor Dvorsky added one goal each, and Joel Hofer made 24 saves for St. Louis, which has lost four consecutive games for the first time since the opening month of the season.

Advertisement

Kings Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper returns from neck injury scare Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper, one of three netminders on Canada’s upcoming Olympic hockey roster, has been cleared to return after suffering a neck injury.

Moore, who missed 11 games because of an upper-body injury, scored in the fourth round of the shootout. Then Kuemper denied Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud to help the Kings improve to 8-13 in overtime games and shootouts.

Kyrou scored his second goal of the game with Hofer pulled to tie the score 4-4 with 2:10 remaining in regulation.

Brandt Clarke fired a shot from the point and Moore swatted the rebound past Hofer for his sixth goal of the season with 8:26 remaining in the third period. The Blues challenged the goal for offside, but a video review determined the Kings remained onside.

Advertisement

Laferriere scored with 9:42 remaining in the second period to tie the score 3-3 just 1:32 after Kyrou beat Kuemper on a wraparound shot to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead.

Schenn scored on a power play 6:30 into the second period to tie the score 2-2.

Dvorsky scored just 1:03 after Dumoulin logged his first goal of the season 1:11 into the second period.

The Blues announced that 6,848 fans attended the game even though St. Louis was under a winter storm warning.

Up next for the Kings: at Columbus on Monday night.