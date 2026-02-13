Kings winger Kevin Fiala injured in Switzerland’s loss to Canada

Canada’s Sam Bennett, left, challenges Switzerland’s Kevin Fiala for control of the puck during a preliminary round hockey game Friday.

Kings left wing Kevin Fiala sustained a leg injury and was taken off the ice on a stretcher late in Switzerland’ game against Canada at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Friday.

Fiala went down when he collided with Tom Wilson with just less than three minutes left in Canada’s 5-1 victory.

Fiala backed into a hit on Wilson near the boards, their legs got tangled and both players fell to the ice. Fiala couldn’t get up and after a stoppage in play medical personnel attended to him.

Fiala was placed face down on a stretcher and his left leg appeared to be in an air cast as he was wheeled out.

“I haven’t seen him yet. I think he went to the hospital. Obviously it doesn’t look very good,” Swiss coach Patrick Fischer said. “Tough moment for Kevin and the whole team, obviously.”

No penalty was assessed on the play.

“It was an accident,” Fischer said.

The 29-year-old Fiala is in his 12th NHL season and fourth with the Kings. He has 40 points in 56 games this season.