Artemi Panarin scores his first goal with Kings in victory over Islanders

Artemi Panarin scored his first goal in a Kings uniform to lead his new team past the New York Islanders 5-3 on Thursday night for the club’s first victory under interim head coach D.J. Smith.

Panarin, Mikey Anderson and Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist apiece for the Kings, and Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves. Samuel Helenius and Alex Laferriere also scored in just Los Angeles’ second victory since January.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar had an assist while playing his 1,500th game, becoming the 25th player in NHL history to hit the mark. The Slovenian center, who is retiring this spring after 20 seasons in Los Angeles, is just five points away from passing Marcel Dionne to become the Kings’ career scoring leader.

Bo Horvat scored an improbable goal off a faceoff taken with a second left in the second period for the Islanders, but it didn’t prevent a second straight blowout loss for New York in Southern California.

Adam Pelech scored the second shorthanded goal of his 11-year career and Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots for the Isles, who had won five straight before losing to the Ducks and Kings by a combined 10-4 over the past two nights.

Emil Heineman scored with 1:59 to play while Sorokin was pulled for the final 8½ minutes of the third period.

Smith replaced Jim Hiller on Sunday after the Kings’ slump took them out of playoff position. The Kings played decently in his debut while losing to NHL-leading Colorado on Monday.

Panarin had three assists in his first four games with the Kings, who acquired the Russian star from the Rangers and signed him to a $22-million contract extension a month ago.

Panarin finally got his first Kings goal 3:17 after the opening faceoff when Kopitar found him utterly unmarked 10 feet from Sorokin. He also secured his 10th career 20-goal season.

Down 3-0, the Islanders finally scored on an unbelievable play: With one second showing on the clock, Jean-Gabriel Pageau won a faceoff straight to Horvat, who whipped a perfect one-timer past Kuemper’s pad for his 26th goal.

Up next for the Kings: vs. Montreal at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.