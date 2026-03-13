Kings defeat Islanders to move into final wild-card spot

Kings forward Anze Kopitar, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Friday night.

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Adrian Kempe scored his team-leading 26th goal of the season and the Kings held off the New York Islanders 3-2 on Friday night.

Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings (27-23-15) and Darcy Kuemper stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

The win moved the Kings into the final wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference. However, the San José Sharks are just one point behind them and have played two fewer games. The Seattle Kraken and Nashville Predators are two points behind the Kings.

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Emil Heineman scored twice for the Islanders (37-24-5), and Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves. Bo Horvat added two assists.

Kings Kings lose in overtime to the Bruins David Pastrnak scored 3:07 into overtime Saturday, and the Boston Bruins beat the Kings, who are 1-1 to start the season.

Kempe scored on a wrist shot with 1:32 remaining in the first period to put the Kings up 3-0. Kempe now has five goals and four assists in his last six games.

After the game, the Islanders stayed on the ice and shook hands with Kings captain Kopitar, who is playing in his 20th and final season in the NHL.

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Up next for the Kings: at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.