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Kings

Kings rally in third period before falling to Mammoth in overtime

Kings forward Mathieu Joseph falls to the ice against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.
Kings forward Mathieu Joseph falls to the ice during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.
(Melissa Majchrzak / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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SALT LAKE CITY — Nick Schmaltz scored his second goal of the game at 1:46 of overtime to give the Utah Mammoth a 4-3 victory over the Kings on Sunday night.

Schmaltz carried the puck in on a two-on-one rush with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev on his left and fired a snap shot between goalie Darcy Kuemper‘s legs.

After the Kings controlled play in the three-on-three overtime and nearly ended it on Alex Laferriere’s shot that went off the right post, Kevin Stenlund won a faceoff against Quinton Byfield to set up Schmaltz’s seventh winning goal of the season.

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Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe (9) controls the puck under pressure.

Kings

Kings lose to Sabres, missing another chance to strengthen their playoff hopes

The Kings fall out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference in the wake of a 4-1 loss to the surging Buffalo Sabres.

Artemi Panarin tied it for the Kings with 3:30 left in regulation with his 25th goal of the season. His shot from deep on the far right side eluded goalie Karel Vejmelka.

Schmaltz pushed his career-high goals total to 26 and reached 63 points to match his career high set in 2024-25. Lawson Crouse scored twice in the first period and added an assist, and Vejmelka made 33 saves to help Utah end a four-game home losing streak. The Mammoth hold the first wild card in the Western Conference, five points ahead of Nashville.

Byfield had a goal and an assist, and Laferriere also scored for the Kings. Kuemper stopped 30 shots.

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The Kings are two points behind Nashville for the final wild-card spot.

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