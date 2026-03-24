Slumping Kings lose in shootout to Flames

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Yegor Sharangovich scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Kings on Tuesday night.

Olli Maatta and Zayne Parekh, each with their first goals of the season, scored in regulation time for the Flames, who have won four games in a row for the first time this season. Dustin Wolf stopped 23 shots.

Quinton Byfield scored both goals and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves for the Kings, who have points in seven of their last nine but just three victories. They have dropped four straight.

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With the loss, the Kings fall three points behind the Nashville Predators for the final wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

Calgary tied the game 1-1 at 14:50 of the second period when Ryan Strome and Victor Olofsson combined to set up Maatta as the three veterans the Flames added at the trade deadline combined to get Calgary on the scoreboard.

Olofsson was part of the Nazem Kadri deal with Colorado. Maatta came over from Utah in the MacKenzie Weegar trade. Strome was picked up from the Ducks for a seventh-round pick to replace Kadri at center.

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Maatta has one goal and five assists in 10 games with Calgary after recording just a single assist in 22 games with the Mammoth.

Byfield’s second of the night 17 seconds into the third period restored the Kings’ lead, but Parekh tied it with a power-play goal at 13:02.

After Morgan Frost and Artemi Panarin exchanged goals in the first three rounds of the shootout, Sharangovich’s winner came when he mishandled the puck but it slipped through Kuemper’s pads.

