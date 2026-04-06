Kings defeat Predators in shootout to move back into wild-card spot
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Adrian Kempe scored the only goal of the shootout in the second round, and the Kings tightened the Western Conference playoff race with a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.
The Kings have played in overtime in seven of its last 10 games — and 32 this season.
Joel Armia opened the scoring for the Kings and Scott Laughton made it a 2-1 lead in the second period. Jared Wright has an assist in a career-best three straight games for L.A.
The Kings rally from an early two-goal deficit before Quinton Byfield scores in overtime to secure a 7-6 win over Toronto to give L.A. critical points.
Steven Stamkos tied it 1-1 for the Predators and Roman Josi knotted it 2-2 early in the third.
Anton Forsberg made 29 saves in the win for the Kings. Saros made 26 saves for the Predators.
The Kings won 58.3% of the faceoffs in the game.
All three series matchups this season went to a shootout, including a 5-4 victory for the Predators in Los Angeles last Thursday.