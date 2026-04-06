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Kings

Kings defeat Predators in shootout to move back into wild-card spot

Kings forward Scott Laughton celebrates with goaltender Anton Forsberg after the Kings' 3-2 shootout win.
Kings forward Scott Laughton celebrates with goaltender Anton Forsberg after the Kings’ 3-2 shootout win over the Nashville Predators at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.
(Scott Strazzante / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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Adrian Kempe scored the only goal of the shootout in the second round, and the Kings tightened the Western Conference playoff race with a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

The Kings have played in overtime in seven of its last 10 games — and 32 this season.

Joel Armia opened the scoring for the Kings and Scott Laughton made it a 2-1 lead in the second period. Jared Wright has an assist in a career-best three straight games for L.A.

Los Angeles Kings right wing Quinton Byfield, right, celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin.

Kings

Quinton Byfield scores twice, including in OT, to lift Kings to wild comeback win

The Kings rally from an early two-goal deficit before Quinton Byfield scores in overtime to secure a 7-6 win over Toronto to give L.A. critical points.

Steven Stamkos tied it 1-1 for the Predators and Roman Josi knotted it 2-2 early in the third.

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Anton Forsberg made 29 saves in the win for the Kings. Saros made 26 saves for the Predators.

The Kings won 58.3% of the faceoffs in the game.

All three series matchups this season went to a shootout, including a 5-4 victory for the Predators in Los Angeles last Thursday.
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