Kings lose again to Avalanche, who take commanding 3-0 series lead

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Colorado Avalanche rode swagger, poise and the league’s stingiest goaltender to the best record in the NHL this season. And nothing about that formula has changed in the postseason, with goals from Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen and Brock Nelson giving Colorado a 4-2 win Thursday over the Kings and a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

The Kings, who have lost their last six first-round playoff series, need a victory at home Sunday to extend their season. Their goals in Game 3 came from Trevor Moore in the second period and Adrian Kempe on a third-period power play.

The difference in the series has been Scott Wedgewood, who was nearly perfect in goal again Thursday, making 24 saves to leave the Kings 60 minutes away from summer.

Advertisement

Anton Forsberg, playing in the postseason for the first time, has been almost as good in goal for the Kings, though he was victimized by two fluke goals Thursday.

The Avalanche, who certainly haven’t needed many lucky breaks in this series, got one early in the first period when Landeskog spun and launched a wild wrister from the blue line that went well wide of the net, only to have the puck carom off the end boards and into the net off Forsberg’s right skate blade.

The goal was the second in as many games for the Colorado captain.

Colorado defenseman Devon Toews reaches for the puck against Kings right wing Quinton Byfield in the first period. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The Kings then got their own break six minutes into the second period when Alex Laferriere jumped Brett Kulak’s clearing pass in the neutral jump and fed Quinton Byfield, whose pass into the crease struck Moore’s leg and ricocheted past Wedgewood to tie the score.

Colorado needed less than seven minutes to get the lead back, with Makar getting the puck along the boards on the left wing, skating into space at the point, then zipping a wrist shot through heavy traffic and just under the crossbar.

The Avalanche then increased the advantage 7:39 in the final period after Kempe fanned a shot from the point. Lehkonen collected the loose puck and took it the length of the ice before deflecting a centering pass off Kempe’s skate and by Forsberg for a short-handed goal, his second score of the series.

Kempe got that one back on a tip-in with 4:02 to play, which threatened to keep things interesting when the Kings pulled for an extra attacker. But that plan backfired when Nelson closed the scoring into an empty net.

The six goals combined matched the total number from the first two games in Colorado.

Kings goalie Anton Forsberg covers the puck as Colorado left wing Gabriel Landeskog battles for it in the second period. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Kings’ penalty kill, which ranked 30th in the 32-team league during the regular season, has been brilliant against the Avalanche, turning back all nine Colorado power plays. That, plus stellar play for Forsberg in goal, has frustrated the NHL’s top-scoring team.

Advertisement

But against Wedgewood, the Kings have mustered little offense of their own, scoring just four times — three times on the power play and once off Moore’s leg.