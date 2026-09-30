Kings give up eight goals in season-opening loss to Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar of the Avalanche attempts a shot on goal against Darcy Kuemper in the second period.

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Nathan MacKinnon scored twice in a four-goal second period and capped his night with a rare fight, and the Colorado Avalanche opened the season with an 8-4 victory over the Kings on Wednesday night.

Trevor Moore, Joel Armia, Brian Dumoulin and Cody Ceci scored for the Kings, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 21 shots.

Hours before the game, Colorado coach Jared Bednar was given a four-year contract extension. Bednar, who led Colorado to the 2022 Stanley Cup title, was in the final year of his current contract. The extension ended speculation on his future after being swept by Vegas in the Western Conference finals last spring.

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“I didn’t want him to go through the whole year and have those distractions of being asked that same question, especially as the year goes on,” Avalanche president and general manager Joe Sakic said before Wednesday night’s game.

Artturi Lehkonen had two goals, Brock Nelson had a goal and two assist and Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves for Colorado, which scored four times on the power play and allowed two shorthanded goals.

MacKinnon, who had a career-high 53 goals last season, scored on a five-on-three just 23 seconds into the second period and gave the Avalanche a 4-2 lead with his second at 8:33.

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The 2024 MVP, whose last fight was four years ago, dropped the gloves with Kings defenseman Brandt Clark with Colorado leading 6-4 late in the third. Captain Gabriel Landeskog scored less than a minute later and Lehkonen iced it with his second 1:03 later.

Nelson and Kelly scored in the first period to give Colorado a 2-1 lead, and Moore and Armia had goals in the second period for the Kings.

Artemi Panarin scored on a delayed penalty midway through the third.