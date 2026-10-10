Kings fall in overtime to Golden Knights to remain winless

Vegas center Tomas Hertl tries to score on a wraparound past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period of the Kings’ 2-1 overtime loss Saturday night.

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Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal from the high slot at 2:41 of overtime to give Vegas a 2-1 victory over the Kings on Saturday on a night in which the Golden Knights paid tribute to their past.

Trevor Connelly scored the other goal for the Golden Knights. Connelly, Marner and Mark Stone each had two points, with Stone getting both of his on assists. Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Artemi Panarin scored for the Kings and Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves.

Vegas (5-1) is off to a quick start this season, and the Kings (0-2-2) are still searching for their first victory.

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Each club swapped power-play goals in the second period, with the 20-year-old rookie Connelly scoring after Stone’s pinpoint cross-ice pass. Panarin answered with a shot from the high slot later in the period.

In overtime, the Golden Knights quickly took advantage of a tripping penalty on Kings center Scott Laughton. Marner skated from near the blue line toward the slot, scoring just seven seconds into the penalty.

The Golden Knights, in their 10th season, paid tribute throughout the game to their inaugural “Misfits” team that reached the Stanley Cup Final. Gerard Gallant, who coached that team, was in attendance along with several players from that squad. Fan-favorite Ryan Reaves, who retired last month after 16 NHL seasons, cranked the pregame siren.

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Referee Furman South briefly went down to the ice early in the third period when Vegas center Nic Dowd collided with him. South got up holding his midsection, but remained in the game.

Up next for the Kings: vs. Edmonton at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.