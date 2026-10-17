Kings can’t hold early lead, fall to Bruins as NHL’s only winless team

Kings forward Alex Laferriere shoots during a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Marat Khusnutdinov scored in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Kings 4-1 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

With the Philadelphia Flyers winning Saturday night, the Kings (0-4-2) are the last NHL team without a win this season.

David Pastrnak had a goal, Elias Lindholm and JJ Peterka scored empty-netters, and Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves. The Bruins swept the three California teams as part of a four-game trip that ends in Dallas on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. The Kings were held to one goal for the fourth straight contest.

Kings Kings remain winless with loss to Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in the first period, propelling the Edmonton Oilers to victory over the winless Kings.

Khusnutdinov put the Bruins (7-2-0) ahead 2-1 with 6:24 remaining, scoring on a backhander after Forsberg failed to cover up Morgan Geekie’s shot and Matt Poitras kept the puck alive.

The Kings got off to a quick start, scoring 31 seconds into the game. Laferriere was at the top of the crease to put in Adrian Kempe’s pass for his second goal of the season, making the most of his promotion to first-line center.

Advertisement

But the Bruins responded early in the second period, with Pastrnak tying it at 2:43. He pounced on a loose puck in the neutral zone and took it the other way to beat Forsberg on a wrist shot from the right circle for his fourth goal.

It was Pastrnak’s 289th goal at even-strength, tying Phil Esposito for third-most in Boston history.

Bruins center Pavel Zacha did not play because of an upper-body injury he sustained in the third period against the Ducks on Friday. He is day to day, coach Marco Sturm said before the game.

Up next for the Kings: at Washington on Tuesday night.