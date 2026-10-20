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Kings

Kings get their first win of the season

Adrian Kempe celebrates his goal during the third period Tuesday.
(Nick Wass / AP)
Associated Press
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WASHINGTON — Adrian Kempe scored twice and the Kings got their first win of the season, rallying from an early deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Artemi Panarin, Erik Gustafsson and Scott Laughton also scored for the Kings (1-4-2), and former Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves as first-year coach Peter Laviolette recorded his first with with L.A.

Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson scored for the Capitals, who took a 2-0 lead in the first period but were held scoreless for the final 41:25. Washington’s Logan Thompson stopped 21 shots.

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The Kings, who came in having scored just four goals over their previous four games and 12 goals through six games, lost second-line center Quinton Byfield to an upper-body injury in the first period. He played just 2:44. New Kings forward Mats Zuccarello returned to the lineup for his first game since Oct. 6 and put three shots on goal.

Hutson put the Capitals ahead 2-0 on the power play with 1:25 left in the first, but Kempe found the net less than a minute later and Panarin scored two seconds before the intermission.

Gustafsson put the Kings ahead at 7:28 of the third on the power play. Kempe scored his second goal midway through the third, and Laughton added an empty-netter that gave the Kings their highest-scoring game of the season.

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Absent the injured Pierre Luc-Dubois and Justin Sourdif down the middle of their forward ranks, the Capitals were unable to beat Kuemper, who played for Washington from 2022 to 2024.
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