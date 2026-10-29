Kings beat Senators in overtime after Brandt Clarke suffers injury

Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second period against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.

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Quinton Byfield scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Kings beat the Ottawa Senators 6-5 on Thursday night after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period.

Byfield beat goalie Samuel Ersson with a snap shot from the high slot, with Drew Doughty picking up his third assist of the night on the play.

Erik Haula tied it for the Kings (4-6-2) on a first-period power play and Trevor Moore, Mikey Anderson, Joel Armia and Artemi Panarin scored in the second to make it 5-1. Panarin capped the run on a power play after Ottawa’s Hayden Hodgson was tossed for boarding defenseman Brandt Clarke.

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Clarke missed the rest of the game because of an upper-body injury.

Ottawa roared back in the third, with Shane Pinto tying it 5-5 with 1:40 left and Ersson off for an extra attacker.

Dylan Cozens scored twice in the period and Drake Batherson also connected. Cozens and Batherson struck in a 33-second span, and Cozens cut it to a goal with 7:26 remaining. Tyler Kleven opened the scoring for Ottawa (8-5-1) in the first period.

Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves for the Kings.

Jonas Johansson stopped 12 of 16 shots before giving way to Ersson in the second. Ersson made 20 saves on 22 shots.

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Up next for the Kings: vs. the Buffalo Sabres at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.