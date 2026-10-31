Kings rally before giving up late goal in loss to Sabres

Kings forward Joel Armia falls as he tries to get a shot past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the second period Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

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Tage Thompson scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 6:20 remaining, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Kings 3-2 on Saturday to extend their road point streak to seven games.

Jack Quinn had a goal and an assist, Zach Benson and Rasmus Dahlin each had two assists, and the Sabres won their third straight overall. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves.

Corey Perry had a power-play goal, Andre Lee also scored and Anton Forsberg stopped 28 shots for the Kings.

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Kings Kings beat Senators in overtime after Brandt Clarke leaves with injury Quinton Byfield scores in overtime to lift the Kings to a 6-5 win over the Ottawa Senators after giving up four goals in the third period.

Thompson put the Sabres back in front on a one-timer off a pass from Quinn on a power play at 13:40 of the third period. Buffalo had controlled long stretches of the game before allowing the Kings to get back into it by taking some unnecessary penalties.

Buffalo controlled the first period but only led 1-0 on Quinn’s eighth goal when he scored on a power play at 6:35.

Even with the Kings (4-7-2) gaining momentum in the second half of the second period, the Sabres (7-4-3) made it 2-0 on Thompson’s ninth with 4:22 left.

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Perry got the Kings on the board on a power play with 2:36 to go, though they needed a coach’s challenge to overturn a goaltender interference call. Lee tied it 1:29 into the third.

The Kings were without top forward Adrian Kempe, who is day to day because of an undisclosed injury. Martin Chromiak made his NHL debut, taking Kempe’s place on the first line and the power play.

Up next for the Kings: vs. the San José Sharks at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.