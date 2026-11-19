Kings forward Andre Lee controls the puck in front of Toronto goalkeeper Anthony Stolarz during the Kings’ 4-3 shootout win Thursday night.

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Adrian Kempe scored the only goal in a shootout and the Kings roared back from a three-goal deficit to beat Toronto 4-3 on Thursday night, handing the Maple Leafs their eighth straight defeat.

Alex Turcotte, Alex Laferriere and Erik Haula scored in regulation for the Kings (7-11-2), who got 24 saves from Darcy Kuemper.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto. John Tavares and Dakota Joshua also scored, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 25 shots. William Nylander added two assists.

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The reeling Maple Leafs (8-13-3) are 1-9-1 in their last 11 games. Six of those losses came on a recent homestand before a 6-3 setback Tuesday at Chicago.

Toronto are 27th in the NHL’s overall standings, while the Kings are 28th.

Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller faced his former team for the first time. The 57-year-old Hiller spent parts of three seasons with the Kings before being fired in March.

Toronto built a 3-0 lead early in the middle period before Turcotte scored 21 seconds later. Laferriere added another goal on a power play and Haula scored at even strength to tie it through 40 minutes.

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Kempe scored on his team’s first shootout attempt by deking Stolarz to the ice and then roofing a backhand.

Matthews scored the 68th game-opening goal of his career to surpass Mats Sundin for the most in franchise history.

Kings winger Scott Laughton suited up at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since getting traded last March. The Toronto native had 10 goals and six assists in 63 games for the Maple Leafs after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Up next for the Kings: at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.