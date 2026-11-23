Kings forward Trevor Moore celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second period of a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

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Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots as the Kings spoiled Dylan Larkin’s debut with the Montreal Canadiens with a 2-1 victory Monday night.

Alex Laferriere and Trevor Moore scored as the Kings (8-12-2) won for the third time in four games.

Kings captain Drew Doughty became just the second player to skate in 1,300 games with the franchise, joining longtime teammate Anze Kopitar (1,521).

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Alex Newhook scored for Montreal (14-7-4), which lost its second consecutive game in regulation. Jakub Dobes made 20 saves.

Larkin picked up an assist some 24 hours after Montreal acquired the disgruntled 30-year-old center from the Detroit Red Wings in a blockbuster deal. Larkin hadn’t played since Oct. 26, three days before he decided to sit out until he was traded. He forfeited more than $1 million in salary while the Red Wings suspended him without pay.

Adrian Kempe’s hooking penalty with 59.1 seconds remaining in the game put the Canadiens on the power play, but Montreal failed to capitalize.

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Six weeks after Canadiens fans serenaded the former Red Wings captain with chants of “We want Larkin!,” the crowd broke out into “We got Larkin!” after puck drop at the Bell Centre.

Montreal carried that energy through the opening 10 minutes, but Laferriere quieted the building when he scored at 14:43 in the first. The Kings forward took a puck off the end wall and beat Dobes with a between-the-legs goal.

Newhook tied it at 7:28 in the second when his shot hit Kuemper, bounced upward and crossed the goal line. Larkin earned an assist after the puck glanced off his skate while laying a hit to create a turnover.

Moore restored the Kings’ lead at 14:57, scoring after Canadiens defensemen Adam Engstrom and Arber Xhekaj let up, thinking the other would retrieve the puck. Instead, Moore skated into Montreal’s zone, controlled the puck and fired a shot past Dobes.

Montreal’s bench was sharp with coach’s challenges, overturning two goals: one for offside when Moore appeared to score in the first period, and another from Mats Zuccarello in the second for goalie interference.