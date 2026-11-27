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The Kings concluded their longest and most successful road trip in more than a year Friday with a 5-3 matinee win over the Ducks. Now they return to Crypto.com Arena for a five-game homestand.

That is not good news.

The winning goal Friday came from Andre Lee two minutes and 16 seconds into the third period to give the Kings four wins on their five-game swing through eastern Canada and Orange County, twice as many as the team has collected at home this season, where its two wins in 10 games are tied for fewest in the NHL.

Kings coach Peter Laviolette hopes some of the road success will follow them home.

“There were a lot of things we did well,” Laviolette said. “We’ve got to continue to do that.”

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They got off to a bad start Friday, with defenseman Stian Solberg’s first two NHL goals late in the opening period giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead by first intermission.

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty clears the puck away from Ducks left wing Jeff Malott in the second period Friday. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

On the first, Solberg, playing in his fifth NHL game, took a pass from Mikael Granlund on the edge of the right faceoff circle, skated into the slot, then beat Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper with a left-handed snap shot. Solberg needed just 76 seconds to score again, blasting a wrist shot from just inside the blue line past Kuemper at the near post to become the only player in franchise history to collect his first two career goals in the same game.

The Kings took control after that, though, with Mats Zuccarello scoring 78 seconds into the second period, sweeping the puck toward the crease from behind the goal line and getting rewarded when it bounced off Ducks goalie Laurent Brossoit and into the net.

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Zuccarello evened the score four minutes later, lifting a shot from a tough angle over Brossoit’s shoulder. Adrian Kempe then gave the Kings their first lead, banging home a rebound off a Joel Edmundson shot for the Kings’ third goal in less than eight minutes.

The Ducks tied the score when the Kings’ struggling penalty killing unit, which killed off two penalties in the first period, couldn’t kill off a two-man advantage in the second period. Bennett Sennecke scored at 12:32 with Quinton Byfield and Drew Doughty both in the box.

× Highlights from the Kings’ 5-3 win over the Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

It was the Ducks’ 10th goal in the last five periods and their 99th of the season. But the Ducks would get no more and the Kings went ahead for good early in the third period when Lee got a stick on Brian Dumoulin’s slap shot into traffic from the blue line, deflecting it past Brossoit.

Trevor Moore closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final minutes, handing the Ducks their seventh loss in nine games and third in four games since standout center Leo Carlsson went out with an upper-body injury.

The Kings, meanwhile, will return to home ice Saturday against the Ducks amid their hottest run of the season. Although they remain seventh in the Pacific Division, with their nine wins and 20 points ranking 28th overall, they’ve lost just once in the last two weeks.

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Still, the first quarter of the season has not been good enough, general manager Ken Holland told the Athletic at the start of the road trip.

“You are what your record says you are,” Holland said. “The record says we’re not very good. I’m disappointed in what I’ve built in the offseason.”

Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe shoots past Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke during the second period Friday. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

There are reasons for the slow start. Forward Kevin Fiala, who averaged 30 goals and 72 points over his past four full seasons, has played less than 115 minutes this season while Zuccarello, one of Holland’s offseason signings, has missed nine games. As a result, the aging Kings, who have the oldest roster in the NHL, are second to last in the league with 65 goals, averaging less than three a game.

The team had been especially bad at home, where the average attendance in the early going is lower than in any full non-COVID season since 2008-09.

“How do you entertain your fans? You win games, you score goals. And we haven’t done any of that,” Holland told the Athletic. “That’s on me.”

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“There’s a certain way that you have to play to be successful, and with that you can get a result,” Laviolette added. “And with that result, you feel confidence. When goal scorers score a goal, they gain confidence.

“When you get the results that you’re looking for, it can help build confidence in a team.”

And maybe, just maybe, it will make home feel like home again.