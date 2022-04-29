Advertisement
Share
Hockey

How to watch Kings vs. Oilers: TV channel, schedule, start times

Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar (11) drives the puck against the Arizona Coyotes.
Kings forward Anze Kopitar controls the puck against the Arizona Coyotes in November.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 
Share
1

The Kings ended their four-year playoff drought with a gutsy performance down the final stretch of the regular season to secure third in the Pacific Division and a showdown with the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. With the best-of-seven series starting Monday, here’s a rundown of everything you need to follow the Kings on their playoff trek.

2

What you need to know

Kings forward Dustin Brown smiles during a game against the Nashville Predators in October.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

The Kings probably aren’t lacking motivation heading into their series with the Oilers, but the pending retirement of Dustin Brown adds a layer of intrigue. The timing of Brown’s announcement is surprising, but is it a wily motivational tactic by the ol’ captain? Perhaps the Kings’ youth movement will be further moved knowing a quarter of the team’s remaining on-ice Stanley Cup legacy is skating into the sunset.

Momentum is also on the Kings’ side — the team is 5-0-1 and has been playing, arguably, some its best hockey of the season since its thumping by the Colorado Avalanche on April 13. The 99 points the Kings accumulated marks the most points they’re had in a season since 2015-16.

EL SEGUNDO, CA - APRIL 29: Los Angeles Kings Dustin Brown poses for a photo.

Hockey

Elliott: Dustin Brown caps his memorable career as the ‘poster child for the L.A. Kings’

Kings’ Dustin Brown, Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf put SoCal on NHL map. They began their careers together, both were captains, and both are retiring.

Advertisement

Still, the high-scoring Oilers will present plenty of challenges. Connor McDavid led the league in points for the fourth time of his career, tallying 44 goals and 123 points. Teammate Leon Draisaitl, a former Art Ross and Hart trophy winner, finished with 55 goals and 110 points. In four games against the Kings this season, the duo has combined for eight points in three Edmonton wins.

The Oilers are desperate for playoff success after being swept by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round last season. The next-gen Kings will have to limit McDavid and Draisaitl to avoid being one-and-done.

3

How to watch, stream and listen to the series

Here’s a look at the Kings vs. Oilers first-round playoff schedule:

Radio: AM 570 and iHeart Radio (English); AM 1330 (Spanish)

4

More on the Kings

Share
Hockey
Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is an assistant editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement