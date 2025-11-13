Quinton Byfield scores in overtime to lift Kings over Toronto

Kevin Fiala, center, celebrates his goal with Quinton Byfield and Brian Dumoulin (2) in second period.

Quinton Byfield scored on a one-timer 35 seconds into overtime to give the Kings a 4-3 victory over the injury-ravaged Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Warren Foegele, Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere also scored for the Kings, who have won three in a row and four of five to improve to 9-5-4.

Darcy Kuemper made 12 saves, and Drew Doughty had two assists.

John Tavares scored twice for Toronto, Bobby McMann added a goal and Dennis Hildeby stopped 33 shots. The Maple Leafs have lost four straight to drop to 8-8-2.

Toronto played without captain Auston Matthew (lower-body injury) and goalie Anthony Stolarz (upper-body injury) after both were hurt Tuesday night in a 5-4 loss at Boston.

Toronto jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from McMann and Tavares. Foegele and Fiala tied it in the second before Tavares restored the home side’s lead. Laferriere tied it again in the third.