LA Times Today: Homeless World Cup offers hope and compassion for a global problem
The Women’s World Cup is underway in Australia and New Zealand. But back in the U.S., a different kind of soccer tournament just concluded: the Homeless World Cup.
The week-long tournament held in Sacramento saw Chile win the men’s competition, while Mexico captured the women’s title.
L.A. Times Kevin Baxter explained how the beautiful game has helped the homeless on a global scale.
