LA Times Today: JSerra High’s Ryder Dodd is the latest water polo star with Olympian potential
Some of the best high school boys’ water polo teams in the country are right here in Southern California. They include Newport Harbor, Harvard Westlake and JSerra.
JSerra is led by Ryder Dodd, who’s already committed to USC, but the 17-year-old senior could be repping the red, white and blue at next summer’s Paris Olympics.
