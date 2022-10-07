LA Times Today: How Julio Urías beat the odds to become the Dodgers’ ace

The Dodgers own the best record in baseball. The playoffs are right around the corner and it’s World Series or bust for the boys in blue.



One of the top pitchers for L.A. is Julio Urias. He leads the pitching staff in several statistical categories.



L.A. Times reporter Jorge Castillo writes the 26-year-old left hander is the most beloved Mexican Dodger since Fernando Valenzuela.