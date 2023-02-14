LA Times Today: Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Academy dream lives on with last protégé

It’s been more than three years since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and seven others died in a tragic helicopter accident. But Kobe’s legacy lives on through his Mamba Sports Academy team which has impacted so many kids including Amalia Holguin.



L.A. Times Luca Evans writes she’s the last player Kobe coached at his academy to reach high school.