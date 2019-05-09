Angels' Albert Pujols hits his 2,000th career RBI Thursday against Tigers

Whether driving in runs is more of a skill or product of opportunity is open to debate. What cannot be denied is that Albert Pujols has been very good at this part of the game for a very long time.
The Angels slugger notched the 2,000th RBI of his 19-year career with a solo home run to left field in the third inning of Thursday’s game against the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park.
Pujols, who ranks fourth on baseball’s all-time RBI list behind Hank Aaron (2,297), Babe Ruth (2,213) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086), slammed a 2-and-0 fastball from left-hander Ryan Carpenter 415 feet into the left-field seats for the 639th homer and 3,107th hit of his career.
The hit, which snapped an 0-for-15 slump and gave the Angels a 6-0 lead, also vaulted Pujols into another exclusive club: He joins Aaron and Rodriguez as the only players in major league history with 600 homers, 3,000 hits and 2,000 RBIs.
“I played against Albert for a long time when we were both in the National League Central, and he is one of the greatest hitters to ever walk the planet, without question,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said.
“For about 10 years, he was the Mike Trout of his time. It kind of went from Pujols to [Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel] Cabrera and it shifted to Trout. They were all excellent, but Albert’s body of work right now is clearly the best.”
Staff writer Maria Torres contributed to this story.