Angels tie Brewers 7-7 in offensive exhibition game

The Angels tied the Milwaukee Brewers 7-7 on Thursday at Maryvale Baseball Park. They are 10-8-3 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: On an 0-1 pitch, Justin Bour homered to right field. It was Bour’s only hit of the game, a three-run shot in the third inning that gave the Angels the lead… David Fletcher hit 3 for 4, with two RBIs and a double. He was the only batter with more than one hit… Only five Angels recorded hits, seven in all, while the team totaled 15 strikeouts.
ON THE MOUND: Starting pitcher Jaime Barria struck out five Brewers batters but gave up seven hits and two home runs in 4 2/3 innings. He said he’s spent spring training honing his curveball… Luke Bard gave up one hit but allowed no runs in an spring training stint that has impressed Ausmus. “This was his roughest outing, and he was still pretty good,” Ausmus said… Jake Jewell gave up a home run, and Matt Ramsey allowed three walks, a hit and two runs.
EXTRA BASES: “Fletcher,” a boy shouted as he waited by the metal gate where the Angels’ bus was parked. Fletcher turned. “Please?” the kid asked. Fletcher wordlessly jogged over to the gate and began signing the boy’s hat, as the crowd of children grew. “Fletch,” called his teammates, who waited for him on a cart. “Fletch.” But Fletcher waited. He greeted a few more young fans before rejoining his teammates on the cart. They sped away.
UP NEXT: The Angels roster will split Friday to face the Diamondbacks at Tempe Diablo Stadium at 1:10 p.m. (TV: Fox Sports West) and the Giants at Scottsdale Stadium at 1:05 p.m.