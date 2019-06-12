U.S. Open notes: Brooks Koepka resents aim for third title in row is not a hot topic

“It was sad,” Woods said. “As athletes we’ve all been there to that spot when you just know it, that something just went, and can’t move, can’t do much of anything. And you can see it on his face, how solemn his face went. He knows it when things pop. You just know. And I've been there. I’ve had it to my own Achilles. I’ve had it to my own back. I know what it feels like.