8:40 p.m.: In comes Canelo Alvarez to the tune of Mexico Lindo y Querido in his Madison Square Garden debut. Doesn’t seem as lively as when he comes into the ring at T-Mobile Arena.
8:38 p.m.: Rocky Fielding is making his way into the ring to the sounds of ‘Sweet Caroline’. Not as electrifying as a Anthony Joshua fight in Wembley Stadium, but there are some Brits around.
8:30 p.m: The national anthems are being sung and Michael Buffer is in the ring. The fighters should be announced shortly.
With the latest undercard fights going the distance, it looks like the Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding fight won’t start until past 8 p.m.
Sadam Ali just defeated Mauricio Herrera in the second of the televised fight card. Ryan Garcia stayed undefeated after an easy knockout win over Braulio Rodriguez to open the DAZN telecast.
Still to come is the Tevin Farmer and Francisco Fonseca fight before Alvarez and Fielding step into the ring.
The grand experiment of banking on the riches promised by the streaming of live sports begins in earnest Saturday night when middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez of Mexico seeks a third weight-class belt in his Madison Square Garden debut.
Alvarez’s bout against England’s Rocky Fielding, who wears the World Boxing Assn.’s secondary super-middleweight belt, will be an indicator as to how the new streaming service known as DAZN will fare in its effort to stand as “the Netflix of sports.”
DAZN, which signed Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 knockouts) to a guaranteed five-year, 11-fight contract for $365 million this fall, is also aligned with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of England as well as with promoters that include Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Bellator MMA.