Canelo Alvarez, right, is joined by his manager, Chepo Reynoso, during a news conference at Madison Square Garden. (Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

The grand experiment of banking on the riches promised by the streaming of live sports begins in earnest Saturday night when middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez of Mexico seeks a third weight-class belt in his Madison Square Garden debut.

Alvarez’s bout against England’s Rocky Fielding, who wears the World Boxing Assn.’s secondary super-middleweight belt, will be an indicator as to how the new streaming service known as DAZN will fare in its effort to stand as “the Netflix of sports.”

DAZN, which signed Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 knockouts) to a guaranteed five-year, 11-fight contract for $365 million this fall, is also aligned with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of England as well as with promoters that include Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Bellator MMA.