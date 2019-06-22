Dodgers hope Corey Seager will play in rehab games soon

Roberts said Scott Alexander hasn’t thrown off a mound yet as of Friday since going on the injured list June 11 with a left forearm injury. Roberts insisted the Dodgers will “take it slow” with Alexander. The left-hander will throw multiple bullpen sessions before he is sent on a rehab assignment. ...The Dodgers haven’t decided who will replace the injured Rich Hill in the starting rotation, Roberts said. Ross Stripling is the likely choice, but the decision could be affected by how the team’s bullpen is used before a fifth starter is needed Tuesday.