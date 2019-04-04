Dodgers' Kenley Jansen hopeful heart issue won't recur at Coors Field

Clayton Kershaw, slowed since late February by shoulder inflammation, will probably need at least one more minor league start after he pitches for triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, a game in which the left-hander is scheduled to throw four innings and about 60 pitches. “I think we’re more leaning toward him making two rehab starts,” manager Dave Roberts said. “That’s where we’re at right now, but the world changes every day.” Barring setback, Kershaw could return to the Dodgers rotation Sunday, April 14, against Milwaukee. . . . Left-hander Rich Hill (sprained medial collateral ligament in left knee) threw off flat ground again Wednesday, this time incorporating a slide-step, and is on track to throw off a mound for the first time since suffering his injury Saturday.