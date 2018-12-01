Rancho Christian, Corona Centennial advance to BattleZone championship game

Nov. 30, 2018, 11:14 p.m.
- Basketball
Rancho Christian held off Chino Hills 72-67 to advance to Saturday’s championship game of the BattleZone tournament at Corona Centennial.
Evan Mobley scored 27 points and brother Isaiah added 15 points. Onyeka Okongwu had 26 points and 15 rebounds for Chino Hills. Will Pluma added 16 points.
Rancho Christian will play Corona Centennial in the final. The Huskies defeated Rancho Verde 57-48. Jaylen Clark scored 23 points.
Nov. 29, 2018, 9:20 p.m.
- Basketball
Westchester advanced to the semifinals of its own tournament Thursday with a 62-38 win over Saugus.
Jordan Brinson scored 23 points. Kaelen Allen had 12 points. The outside-inside offensive game is what the Comets hope will propel them to another City championship. For now, they are set to play another City team, Washington Prep, in Friday’s 7:50 p.m. semifinals. Washington defeated Santa Monica 57-52.
The other semifinal has Bishop Montgomery playing Riverside Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 29, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
The Classic at Damien released its Platinum Division basketball schedule, and what a lineup it is.
Set to begin Dec. 26 at Damien, there are lots of great opening games.
Among the first-round games are Etiwanda vs. Santa Margarita, Riverside Notre Dame vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Fairfax vs. Rancho Verde and Rancho Christian vs. Birmingham.
Nov. 28, 2018, 9:11 p.m.
- Basketball
The Chino Hills-Orange Lutheran quarterfinal game of the BattleZone tournament at Corona Centennial on Wednesday night was quite a battle between 6-foot-11 Makur Maker and 6-9 Onyeka Okongwu.
But it was one of the smallest players on the court, Chino Hills’ Phaquan Davis, who lifted the Huskies to a 50-49 victory.
He drove to the basket to give his team a one-point lead and also made two free throws with 10.1 seconds left. Orange Lutheran couldn’t make a three at the end to tie and Maker was called for a traveling violation earlier.
Nov. 28, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Fremont basketball coach George McLin has been suspended pending outcome of an investigation after the Pathfinders used an ineligible player last weekend at a tournament in El Monte, City Section commissioner John Aguirre said Wednesday.
Fremont, expected to be one of the top teams in the City Section, went 2-1 in the tournament.
The Pathfinders have been playing without two of their top returnees, Roy Clarke and Carey Page, both of whom are seeking a fifth year of eligibility from the City Section.
Nov. 28, 2018, 11:55 a.m.
- Football
Pretty much all season, fans in Southern California rave about the quarterbacks and receivers. It’s who we are — explosive West Coast offenses.
But come playoff time, the championship teams are usually the ones that can run the football and stop the run when needed, and last week, it was the running backs getting their revenge in leading teams to championships. One after another came through.
There was EJ Gable of Sierra Canyon rushing for 230 yards in the Southern Section Division 3 championship game. There was sophomore Julian Dedman of Upland rushing for 169 yards in the Division 2 final.
Nov. 27, 2018, 9:06 p.m.
Saugus High has a group of outstanding young basketball players, so the Centurions have gotten more ambitious in their scheduling, and they showed signs of their potential on Tuesday in a 69-57 opening win over Eastvale Roosevelt in the Westchester tournament.
Junior Adrian McIntyre and freshman Nate Perez each scored 25 points.
Riverside Notre Dame 66, South East 45: The Titans (1-1) won their Westchester tournament opener.
Nov. 26, 2018, 8:09 p.m.
Time sure flies by. It only seems yesterday that Onyeka Okongwu was a 14-year-old freshman starting at Chino Hills with guys named Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, LaMelo Ball and Eli Scott. By season end, the Huskies were 35-0 and state champs.
The 6-foot-9 Okongwu has signed with USC, is getting ready to celebrate his 18th birthday and is better than ever. He scored 29 points, made some great passes, had double figures in rebounds and also blocked shots in Chino Hills’ 72-43 win over Highland on Monday in an opening game of the BattleZone tournament at Corona Centennial.
Will Pluma made four threes for Chino Hills (1-0), which will play the winner of Orange Lutheran-Los Altos on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 26, 2018, 4:01 p.m.
- Basketball
Sierra Canyon is No. 1 and Rancho Christian No. 2 in the first Southern Section Division 1 boys’ basketball rankings.
Here’s the link to complete rankings.
For girls’ basketball, Bishop Montgomery is No. 1 and Sierra Canyon is No. 2.
Nov. 25, 2018, 11:43 a.m.
- Basketball
The high school basketball season moves into high gear this week. Tournaments at Westchester and Corona Centennial will feature lots of potential games between top 25 teams.
At Westchester, among the teams competing from The Times’ top 25 rankings are No. 6 Westchester, No. 8 Bishop Montgomery, No. 12 Riverside Notre Dame, No. 13 Washington Prep and No. 24 Long Beach Poly.
At Centennial are No. 2 Rancho Christian, No. 7 Centennial, No. 11 Etiwanda, No. 18 Rancho Verde, No. 19 Orange Lutheran, No. 21 Chino Hills.