Mater Dei (11-1) defeats Cathedral Catholic behind 22 points from Devin Askew

Dec. 22, 2018, 8:29 p.m.
- Basketball
Devin Askew scored 22 points to help Santa Ana Mater Dei defeat Cathedral Catholic 77-60 in a nonleague game Saturday night.
Ryan Evans added 15 points, and Aidan Prukop and Harrison Hornery had 13 apiece. Mater Dei is 11-1.
Bishop Gorman 61, Rancho Christian 39: In Las Vegas, Bishop Gorman executed a near-perfect game plan to hand Rancho Christian its first defeat in the divisional championship game of the Tarkanian Classic. Sophomore Zaon Collins and junior Noah Taitz of Bishop Gorman were named co-MVPs.
Dec. 22, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
No. 2-ranked Cathedral and No. 3-ranked Servite, two of the top boys’ soccer teams in the Southern Section, went scoreless through regulation in the championship match of the Lotto Sport Showcase at San Clemente on Saturday night.
Then Jesus Rios scored golden goal in overtime to give Cathedral a 1-0 victory.
The two teams won’t have much time to celebrate or feel disappointment. They play again Friday in a nonleague game.
Dec. 22, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
The L.A. Unified School District teacher strike set to begin Jan. 10 is expected to cause havoc for basketball tournaments that have City Section teams participating.
With sports competitions in the City Section likely to be shut down unless schools are independent charter schools, tournaments will need a Plan B to find replacements.
One tournament in jeopardy of being canceled is the Fairfax one-day showcase event scheduled for Jan. 12.
Dec. 22, 2018, 6:54 p.m.
Alyssa Munn made a three-point shot with seven seconds left to give Redondo’s girls’ basketball team a 43-40 win over Santa Ana Mater Dei in its divisional championship game of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona on Saturday.
It was a big win for Redondo (9-2) and should help come seeding time for the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.
Windward was unable to hold onto a lead and lost to Miami Country Day 52-51 in the championship game of its division.
Dec. 22, 2018, 10:08 a.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Alemany 60, Santa Maria St. Joseph 47
Birmingham 78, Lehi (Utah) 67
Dec. 21, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
- Basketball
It was the top team in City Section basketball taking on the top team in Southern Section basketball on Friday night in Hawaii in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Westchester competed well early but got worn down by Sierra Canyon before losing in the semifinals of the Iolani Classic 64-49. Sierra Canyon (12-0) will play Florida Montverde Academy on Saturday. Westchester (8-1) will play in the third-place game.
Cassius Stanley scored 19 points, KJ Martin 18 and Scotty Pippen Jr. 16 for Sierra Canyon.
Dec. 21, 2018, 7:32 p.m.
Los Angeles Windward’s girls’ basketball team is playing for state and national recognition in Arizona after advancing to the championship game of the Nike Tournament of Champions.
The Wildcats defeated New York Christ the King 57-37 in Friday’s semifinals. They will play Miami Country Day in the championship game of the highest division on Saturday.
McKayla Williams scored 17 points, India Otto 15 and Charisma Osborne 14.
Dec. 21, 2018, 10:49 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Acaciawood 60, Eastside Christian 54
Adelanto 85, Hesperia Christian 62
Dec. 21, 2018, 1:38 a.m.
- Basketball
Far away from Southern California, it will be a battle of unbeatens on Friday night in Hawaii. Sierra Canyon (11-0) will take on Westchester (8-0) in the semifinals of the Iolani Classic.
Westchester advanced with a 68-63 win over Oak Ridge. Jordan Brinson scored 20 points, Jeremiah Turley 11 and Kaelen Allen added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Sierra Canyon turned back Pleasant Grove 63-54. KJ Martin had 20 points and Scotty Pippen Jr. 17.
Taft 54, Calabasas 50: In the Mission Prep tournament, Brandon Wilson scored 18 points for the Toreadors. Freshman Ramel Lloyd led Calabasas with 22 points.
Dec. 20, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
- Football
Offensive lineman Jonah Tauanu’u of Narbonne has pulled off a rarity: He has been selected the City Section player of the year in football. It rarely happens that an offensive tackle wins the award.
But Tauanu’u, bound for Oregon, was a dominant player for Open Division champion Narbonne.
The offensive player of the year in the Open Division was quarterback Jason Artiga of Birmingham. The defensive player of the year was Nicholas Delgado of Garfield. The offensive lineman of the year was Tilini Livai of Narbonne. The defensive lineman of the year was Jordan Banks of Narbonne.