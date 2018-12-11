Blueface: From high school quarterback to young rapper

Dec. 11, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
Arleta football coach Bill Coan has a team photo of his 2014 football team. Players keep coming by, taking a look and saying: “That’s him.”
The starting quarterback on Arleta’s 2014 East Valley League championship team was Johnathan Porter, who has since become Blueface, a rising young rapper with tattoos seemingly everywhere.
“To me, he was very coachable,” Coan said of Porter, who ended up graduating from Golden Valley High in Santa Clarita in 2015.
Dec. 11, 2018, 11:14 a.m.
The CIF state championship bowl games at Cerritos College on Friday and Saturday will bring to a close the 2018 high school football season.
The schedule on Friday has Grace Brethren playing Del Oro at 4 p.m. in 2-AA and San Diego Cathedral Catholic taking on Folsom in Division 1-AA at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Lawndale will play Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in 2-A at 4 p.m., followed by Sierra Canyon taking on Brentwood Liberty in 1-A at 8 p.m. Parking will be free.
Dec. 11, 2018, 8:51 a.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Adelanto 84, Oak Hills 55
Ayala 74, Norco 44
Dec. 10, 2018, 2:11 p.m.
Loyola and Cathedral debate which school has the best view of downtown Los Angeles at night, and the schools also debate about who has the best boys’ soccer team.
Loyola is ranked No. 1 and Cathedral No. 2 in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 rankings.
Dec. 10, 2018, 12:47 p.m.
The 16-team field for the Southern California portion of the Boras Classic was announced Monday. It will take place March 26-29 at JSerra and Santa Ana Mater Dei.
Mira Costa, which won the tournament in 2017, is returning. There are five new teams: Cypress, Ayala, Corona, Maranatha, Rancho Bernardo and Yucaipa.
Also participating will be Huntington Beach, Etiwanda, Great Oak, La Mirada, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Orange Lutheran, Simi Valley, JSerra and Mater Dei.
Dec. 10, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
A CIF state football playoff policy that has allowed sections to send runner-ups with Open Divisions is changing effective next season. The new policy: Only section champions can qualify for the state championship, regardless if there’s an Open Division in football.
That new policy will directly effect the City Section, which sent its Open Division champion and Open Division runner-up to bowl games this season.
One reason schools in the City Section had agreed to the Open Division was the possibility of reaching the state playoffs as a runner-up. Under the new policy, the Open Division and Division I, II and III champions will qualify.
Dec. 10, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco has been named the Trinity League MVP.
The co-offensive MVPs are running back George Holani of St. John Bosco and receiver Bru McCoy of Mater Dei. The defensive MVP is linebacker Ralen Goforth of St. John Bosco. The MVP lineman is junior Myles Murao of Mater Dei.
The MVP specialist is receiver Jake Bailey of St. John Bosco. The MVP punter is Cade Fuller of Servite. The MVP kicker is Nick Lopez of Mater Dei.
Dec. 10, 2018, 8:26 a.m.
Receiver-defensive back David Montijo of Eagle Rock and receiver-defensive back Jacob Holguin of Wilson have been named the co-players of the year from the Northern League.
The offensive MVPs were quarterback Nathan Corrales of Eagle Rock and junior Alfred Bobadilla of Franklin.
The defensive MVPs were linebackers Ryan Valdez of Eagle Rock and Isaiah Abdullah of Wilson. The lineman of the year were Sam Moore of Eagle Rock and junior Najiah Harrison of Torres.
Dec. 9, 2018, 7:08 p.m.
Bishop Amat’s trip to Palm Desert for a winter baseball tournament this past weekend showed that coach Joe Hoggatt’s high expectations for the 2019 could be true. The Lancers won the Palm Desert tournament.
Among the standouts was football player Jaden Allen, a center fielder who had five RBIs and four assists.
Jacob Vargas, a highly regarded transfer from Salesian, had five strikeouts in three innings. Freshman Frankie Peralez, a shortstop, had a game-winning hit against Corona.
Dec. 9, 2018, 11:55 a.m.
STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Already played
Open Division: Mater Dei 35, Concord De La Salle 21
Division 4-AA: Chico Pleasant Valley 43, Visalia Central Valley Christian 14
Division 7-AA: Denair 42, Santee 14
Friday
at Cerritos College
Division 2-AA: Grace Brethren (13-2) vs. Loomis Del Oro (13-1), 4 p.m.
Division 1-AA: San Diego Cathedral (12-1) vs. Folsom (13-1), 8 p.m.
Saturday
at Cerritos College
Division 2-A: Lawndale (13-2) vs. Fresno San Joaquin Memorial (14-0), 4 p.m.
Division 1-A: Sierra Canyon (12-3) vs. Brentwood Liberty (12-1), 8 p.m.
at home sites
Division 3-AA: San Diego Lincoln (11-4) vs. Atherton Menlo-Atherton (12-2) at Redwood City Sequoia, 6 p.m.
Division 3-A: Kaiser (14-1) at Santa Clara Wilcox (13-1), 6 p.m.
Division 4-A: Garfield (13-1) vs. Oakland McClymonds at Laney College (Oakland), 6 p.m.
Division 5-AA: San Gorgonio (12-3) at Rio Linda (12-2), 6 p.m.
Division 5-A: San Diego (12-1) at Colfax (13-0), 6 p.m.
Division 6-AA: Strathmore (13-1) vs. Hilmar (12-2) at Atwater, 6 p.m.
Division 6-A: Escondido Orange Glen (9-3) vs. San Francisco Lincoln (12-0) at CC of San Francisco, noon