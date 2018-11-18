Ethan Anderson leads Fairfax to championship of Ryse Williams tournament

Camarillo players celebrate after their overtime win in the championship game of the Alemany tournament. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

When people learn that Jaime Jaquez has scored 36, 36 and 40 points in his first three games this season for Camarillo, they might conclude he’s putting up shots in great numbers. And that would be wrong.

The magic of this season’s Camarillo team is how perfectly Jaquez fits in with his teammates.

“He’s doing it unselfishly, which is amazing to do that in the team structure,” coach Michaeltore Smith said. “He’s finding ways to get his teammates easy shots.”