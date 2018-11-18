Ethan Anderson leads Fairfax to championship of Ryse Williams tournament

Nov. 17, 2018, 9:43 p.m.
There have been hints all summer and fall about the rising fortunes of City Section basketball, and on Saturday, there was tangible proof as the first week of action was completed.
Fairfax won the Ryse Williams tournament championship, knocking off No. 2-ranked Bishop Montgomery 64-56. Tournament MVP Ethan Anderson scored 28 points and Robert McRae added 16. Will Crawford and Josh Vasquez scored 15 points each for Bishop Montgomery.
And Washington Prep, another City Section team, took third place in the tournament with a 66-56 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Hansen Clarke scored 19 points. Ziaire Williams had 26 points for Notre Dame.
When people learn that Jaime Jaquez has scored 36, 36 and 40 points in his first three games this season for Camarillo, they might conclude he’s putting up shots in great numbers. And that would be wrong.
The magic of this season’s Camarillo team is how perfectly Jaquez fits in with his teammates.
“He’s doing it unselfishly, which is amazing to do that in the team structure,” coach Michaeltore Smith said. “He’s finding ways to get his teammates easy shots.”
For Nico Young of Newbury Park, it was a memorable Saturday morning at the Southern Section cross-country championships in Riverside.
He set a course record, finishing first in 14:24.2 to lead the Panthers to the Division 2 boys championship.
Great Oak won its sixth consecutive girls Division 1 team title and also won the boys title.
Racing up the race’s final hill on Saturday morning before disappearing, freshman Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills and sophomore Miranda Schriver of Palisades were running side by side and exchanging the lead in an exciting duel at the City Section cross-country championships at Pierce College.
The next time they were seen, the 14-year-old Abrego had broken away and crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 17:33.81, establishing herself as the latest young running star in City Section Division I. Schriver, last year’s City champion as a freshman, finished second in 17:40.39.
“She’s fast,” Abrego said of Schriver. “She’s a good competitor.”
