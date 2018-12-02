Football: Northern California Regional bowl pairings and updated State Bowl Championship pairings

Dec. 2, 2018, 10:58 a.m.
FOOTBALL
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 2, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Christian Hunter of Fontana Kaiser continues to be unstoppable running the football.
The leading rusher in California gained 331 yards and scored seven touchdowns on Saturday in Kaiser’s 48-40 win over Eisenhower in the CIF State Southern California Regional Division 3-A bowl game.
Hunter, 6 feet, 190 pounds. has surpassed 3,600 yards rushing this season in 15 games and scored 54 touchdowns. Kaiser advances to a state bowl championship game Dec. 15.
Dec. 1, 2018, 10:10 p.m.
- Basketball
The championship game of the BattleZone tournament at Corona Centennial on Saturday night had lots of drama.
Rancho Christian, ranked No. 2 in the Southland, defeated Centennial 56-54.
Isaiah Mobley finished with 19 points and made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to break the tie. DJ Davis scored 26 points for Centennial.
Dec. 1, 2018, 9:17 p.m.
Cael Patterson scored from nine yards out and again on a two-point PAT as Orange Glen scored with 2:05 to play and edged Locke 22-14 in the Southern California Regional 6-A championship game.
The play was set up by a Carlos Galvan stripped sack. The ball rolled free and was recovered at the 9 yard line by Orange Glen.
Locke had one final chance, but four plays produced a loss of seven yards with quarterback Mikel Beime sacked on fourth down by Ruben Ramirez.
Locke led 14-7 late in the third quarter with Beime hitting Ja'Quez Harvey with a 14-yard scoring pass and Jerome Cooper with a 26-yard TD pass.
The Patriots, who were wary of Locke’s speed, limited the Saints to 87 yards rushing on 27 attempts.
The Saints had 116 yards passing, 71 coming on one play. Locke held Orange Glen's Caleb Patterson to 122 yards on 30 carries, but he had a pair of TDs and a 2-point PAT.
In the 7-AA state championship game, Denair defeated Santee 42-14.
Dec. 1, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday's results
STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIP
DIVISION 7-AA
Nov. 30, 2018, 11:23 p.m.
Friday, November 30th
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION 1-AA
Nov. 30, 2018, 11:14 p.m.
- Basketball
Rancho Christian held off Chino Hills 72-67 to advance to Saturday’s championship game of the BattleZone tournament at Corona Centennial.
Evan Mobley scored 27 points and brother Isaiah added 15 points. Onyeka Okongwu had 26 points and 15 rebounds for Chino Hills. Will Pluma added 16 points.
Rancho Christian will play Corona Centennial in the final. The Huskies defeated Rancho Verde 57-48. Jaylen Clark scored 23 points.
Nov. 29, 2018, 9:20 p.m.
- Basketball
Westchester advanced to the semifinals of its own tournament Thursday with a 62-38 win over Saugus.
Jordan Brinson scored 23 points. Kaelen Allen had 12 points. The outside-inside offensive game is what the Comets hope will propel them to another City championship. For now, they are set to play another City team, Washington Prep, in Friday’s 7:50 p.m. semifinals. Washington defeated Santa Monica 57-52.
The other semifinal has Bishop Montgomery playing Riverside Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 29, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
The Classic at Damien released its Platinum Division basketball schedule, and what a lineup it is.
Set to begin Dec. 26 at Damien, there are lots of great opening games.
Among the first-round games are Etiwanda vs. Santa Margarita, Riverside Notre Dame vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Fairfax vs. Rancho Verde and Rancho Christian vs. Birmingham.
Nov. 28, 2018, 9:11 p.m.
- Basketball
The Chino Hills-Orange Lutheran quarterfinal game of the BattleZone tournament at Corona Centennial on Wednesday night was quite a battle between 6-foot-11 Makur Maker and 6-9 Onyeka Okongwu.
But it was one of the smallest players on the court, Chino Hills’ Phaquan Davis, who lifted the Huskies to a 50-49 victory.
He drove to the basket to give his team a one-point lead and also made two free throws with 10.1 seconds left. Orange Lutheran couldn’t make a three at the end to tie and Maker was called for a traveling violation earlier.