Football: Northern California Regional bowl pairings and updated State Bowl Championship pairings

Cael Patterson scored from nine yards out and again on a two-point PAT as Orange Glen scored with 2:05 to play and edged Locke 22-14 in the Southern California Regional 6-A championship game.



The play was set up by a Carlos Galvan stripped sack. The ball rolled free and was recovered at the 9 yard line by Orange Glen.



Locke had one final chance, but four plays produced a loss of seven yards with quarterback Mikel Beime sacked on fourth down by Ruben Ramirez.



Locke led 14-7 late in the third quarter with Beime hitting Ja'Quez Harvey with a 14-yard scoring pass and Jerome Cooper with a 26-yard TD pass.