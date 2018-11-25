Football: Saturday's championship results

Quarterbacks Luca Diamont of Venice and Scott Harris of Fairfax have been named the co-players of the year in the Western League. Diamont is a junior.

The offensive player of the year was Max Palees, a junior running back at Palisades. The defensive player of the year was Kendrell Ross of Fairfax. The offensive and defensive linemen of the year were Cristian Ferrufino of Fairfax and Jack Stansell of Palisades.

The kicker of the year was Juan Mendoza of Fairfax. The punter of the year was junior Tommy Meek of Palisades.