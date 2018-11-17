Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
Football: Southern Section championship schedule

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Football: City and Southern Section championship schedule

FOOTBALL

CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nov. 23-24 at El Camino College

Football: Friday's scores

Friday

FOOTBALL

CITY

Boys' water polo: Southern California regional results and semifinal schedule

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Basketball roundup: Fairfax, Bishop Montgomery advance to Ryse Williams tournament final

Fairfax is set to play Bishop Montgomery in Saturday night’s championship game of the Ryse Williams tournament at Redondo High.

Ethan Anderson scored 32 points as Fairfax defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 79-63 to advance. Julian Rishwain scored 34 points for Notre Dame and made eight threes.

Bishop Montgomery 72, Washington Prep 64: The Knights rallied for the semifinal win in the Ryse Williams tournament.

Sierra Canyon 97, Santa Fe Christian 58: Scotty Pippen scored 24 points, Terren Frank 16, and Cassius Stanley 15.

Santa Clarita Christian 58, Alemany 48: Kevin Stone scored 21 points for Santa Clarita Christian.

Chatsworth 52, SOCES 50: Noah McKenzie had 12 points in the overtime win over the Chancellors (2-0).

Brentwood 58, Knight 55: Sam Clareman scored 13 points, and Braelee Albert 11.

Damien 85, Valencia 63: Malik Thomas had 24 points, Austin Cook 23, and Jarred Hyder 20 to lead the Spartans in the semifinals of the Alemany tournament. Richard Kawakami led Valencia with 18 points.

Camarillo 80, Saugus 62: Jaime Jaquez finished with 36 points in the semifinals of the Alemany tournament.

Etiwanda 68, Colony 62: Tyree Campbell scored 15 points, and Camren Pierce 14 for Etiwanda.

Orange Lutheran 73, Sunny Hills 41: Makur Maker made his season debut, scoring 29 points while making five threes. Josh Griffin added 15 points.

Dominguez 66, Ocean View 58: Sean Harlston had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Elijah Evans added 17 points.

Windward 77, Inglewood 66: Freshmen Kijani Wright and Dylan Andrews each scored 21 points for Windward.

Crossroads 82, Venice 43: Shaquir O’Neal made seven threes and finished with 21 points for Crossroads. Freshman Henri Adiassa had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Santa Monica 68, Torrance 37: Quincy McGriff had 15 points.

Girls' volleyball: State Championship scores and upcoming schedule

CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Division I: Temecula Valley d. Oakland Bishop O'Dowd, 23-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-22

Girls' tennis: Southern California Regional results and championship schedule

GIRLS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

Quarterfinals, Friday

Basketball roundup: DJ Davis leads Corona Centennial past Riverside Notre Dame

It was an opening basketball game between top-25 teams. In the end, No. 8 Corona Centennial knocked off No. 11 Riverside Notre Dame 74-68 on Thursday night.

DJ Davis finished with 34 points for Centennial, which played without injured guard Jaylen Clark. Anthony Holland led Notre Dame with 23 points.

Other games:

High school football coaches pick the winner between USC and UCLA

Corona del Mar coach Dan O'Shea is picking UCLA in the rivalry game because he is a Notre Dame fan.
The football rosters of USC and UCLA are filled with locally produced players, so in recent years The Times has asked a cross-section of area high school coaches to predict the outcome of the annual rivalry game.

In many cases, the coach's loyalty is being tested by the question, whether because he has a player participating in the game or is a fan or graduate of one of the schools.

Considering both teams have been struggling at times, several coaches decided to be a little sarcastic in their comments.

  • Basketball
Jaime Jaquez finishes with 36 points to help Camarillo hold off Santa Clarita Christian

Camarillo is what you can call a neighborhood basketball team. The players grew up knowing each other. The big man is UCLA-bound Jaime Jaquez, who has stayed for four years to enjoy his senior season with his best friends.

The Scorpions didn’t exactly draw an easy opponent in their opening game on Thursday in the Alemany tournament. Santa Clarita Christian is the defending state Division V champion, and the Cardinals made nine three-pointers.

But Jaquez finished with 36 points to help Camarillo grind out an 82-75 victory. Guard Landreau Tate contributed 10 points in the fourth quarter.