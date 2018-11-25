Football: State and Southern California Regional bowl pairings

Charisma Osborne of Windward scored 30 points in a win over Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday. (Nick Koza)

Big games always seem to bring out the best in the reigning Southern California player of the year, Charisma Osborne.

It happened again on Wednesday night in a rematch of last season’s Southern Section Open Division championship game between Windward and Harvard-Westlake.

The Wolverines held a one-point lead after the first quarter. Then Osborne’s defense and scoring took over. She had 14 points in the second quarter en route to a 30-point performance that lifted Windward (3-0) to a 73-43 victory at Redondo High.