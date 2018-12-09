Football: State Bowl Championship schedule

Dec. 9, 2018, 11:55 a.m.
STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Already played
Open Division: Mater Dei 35, Concord De La Salle 21
Division 4-AA: Chico Pleasant Valley 43, Visalia Central Valley Christian 14
Division 7-AA: Denair 42, Santee 14
Friday
at Cerritos College
Division 2-AA: Grace Brethren (13-2) vs. Loomis Del Oro (13-1), 4 p.m.
Division 1-AA: San Diego Cathedral (12-1) vs. Folsom (13-1), 8 p.m.
Saturday
at Cerritos College
Division 2-A: Lawndale (13-2) vs. Fresno San Joaquin Memorial (14-0), 4 p.m.
Division 1-A: Sierra Canyon (12-3) vs. Brentwood Liberty (12-1), 8 p.m.
at home sites
Division 3-AA: San Diego Lincoln (11-4) vs. Atherton Menlo-Atherton (12-2) at Redwood City Sequoia, 6 p.m.
Division 3-A: Kaiser (14-1) at Santa Clara Wilcox (13-1), 6 p.m.
Division 4-A: Garfield (13-1) vs. Oakland McClymonds at Laney College (Oakland), 6 p.m.
Division 5-AA: San Gorgonio (12-3) at Rio Linda (12-2), 6 p.m.
Division 5-A: San Diego (12-1) at Colfax (13-0), 6 p.m.
Division 6-AA: Strathmore (13-1) vs. Hilmar (12-2) at Atwater, 6 p.m.
Division 6-A: Escondido Orange Glen (9-3) vs. San Francisco Lincoln (12-0) at CC of San Francisco, noon
Dec. 9, 2018, 9:38 a.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Anaheim Canyon 64, Troy 50
Arcadia 68, San Diego Kearny 61
Dec. 8, 2018, 11:14 p.m.
Marijon Ancich, California’s second-winningest high school football coach, who used innovation and discipline during his days at Santa Fe Springs St. Paul, died Saturday night, the school announced.
Ancich, who graduated from San Pedro High in 1955, had a 360-134-4 career record, second only to former De La Salle coach Bob Ladouceur.
Ancich recently suffered a stroke and was in hospice care.
Dec. 8, 2018, 10:55 p.m.
Saturday
Dec. 8, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
- Basketball
Jonathan Salazar poured in 36 points to help unbeaten St. John Bosco defeat Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 85-69 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Father Barry Classic at Jesuit High in Northern California.
He was named tournament MVP and made six threes. Ziaire Williams finished with 27 points for Notre Dame and Julian Rishwain had 20 points.
Harvard-Westlake 62, Redondo 39: The Wolverines won the Beverly Hills tournament. Mason Hooks finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds.
Dec. 7, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 7th
Dec. 7, 2018, 10:19 p.m.
- Basketball
St. John Bosco (7-0) has basketball aspirations of challenging Santa Ana Mater Dei in the Trinity League this season, and the Braves continued their winning ways on Friday, defeating Archbishop Mitty 61-54 in Northern California.
Chris James finished with 20 points and Josh Camper and Jonathan Salazar added 14 points apiece. St. John Bosco will face Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in Saturday’s championship game.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, Jesuit 61: Ziaire Williams scored 29 points, Julian Rishwain 27 and Ben Shtolzberg 13 for the Knights.
Dec. 7, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
- Basketball
These are hard times for the Fremont basketball program, but it’s nothing compared to what the Pathfinders’ interim coach, Danny Williams, went through.
In 2005, after being a three-time All-City basketball player, two-time All-City football player and going 7 feet in the high jump for the Pathfinders, Williams was critically injured in an automobile accident. It’s taken him years of hard work to recover.
Now he has moved from coaching the girls’ team to coaching the boys’ team after George McLin was suspended pending the outcome of a district investigation. Last month, a Fremont player was involved in an incident during a game against Salesian. A Salesian player was injured. Paramedics were called. Police were called. The game was stopped.
Dec. 7, 2018, 9:17 a.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Acaciawood 51, Eastside Christian 28
Academia Avance 48, Los Angeles International 31
Dec. 6, 2018, 9:56 p.m.
- Basketball
Taft coach Derrick Taylor has worked with his share of outstanding point guards through the years, from Jordan Farmar to Spencer Dinwiddie to Larry Drew Jr. to Tyler Dorsey.
He understands his job is to give them structure and freedom. His latest point guard, Dominique Winbush, took on the freedom in the fourth quarter on Thursday night to lift the Toreadors past Washington Prep 60-59 in a key City Section non-league game that will have repercussions come playoff seeding time.
Winbush had six of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and made two free throws with 22.1 seconds left for a three-point lead. Washington (6-4) never was able to get off a three-point attempt, settling for a late basket.