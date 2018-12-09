Former St. Paul football coach Marijon Ancich has died

Fremont coach Danny Williams talks to team during a timeout. (Robert S. Helfman)

These are hard times for the Fremont basketball program, but it’s nothing compared to what the Pathfinders’ interim coach, Danny Williams, went through.

In 2005, after being a three-time All-City basketball player, two-time All-City football player and going 7 feet in the high jump for the Pathfinders, Williams was critically injured in an automobile accident. It’s taken him years of hard work to recover.

Now he has moved from coaching the girls’ team to coaching the boys’ team after George McLin was suspended pending the outcome of a district investigation. Last month, a Fremont player was involved in an incident during a game against Salesian. A Salesian player was injured. Paramedics were called. Police were called. The game was stopped.