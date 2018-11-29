Fremont basketball coach is suspended

Nov. 28, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Fremont basketball coach George McLin has been suspended pending outcome of an investigation after the Pathfinders used an ineligible player last weekend at a tournament in El Monte, City Section commissioner John Aguirre said Wednesday.
Fremont, expected to be one of the top teams in the City Section, went 2-1 in the tournament.
The Pathfinders have been playing without two of their top returnees, Roy Clarke and Carey Page, both of whom are seeking a fifth year of eligibility from the City Section.
Pretty much all season, fans in Southern California rave about the quarterbacks and receivers. It’s who we are — explosive West Coast offenses.
But come playoff time, the championship teams are usually the ones that can run the football and stop the run when needed, and last week, it was the running backs getting their revenge in leading teams to championships. One after another came through.
There was EJ Gable of Sierra Canyon rushing for 230 yards in the Southern Section Division 3 championship game. There was sophomore Julian Dedman of Upland rushing for 169 yards in the Division 2 final.
Saugus High has a group of outstanding young basketball players, so the Centurions have gotten more ambitious in their scheduling, and they showed signs of their potential on Tuesday in a 69-57 opening win over Eastvale Roosevelt in the Westchester tournament.
Junior Adrian McIntyre and freshman Nate Perez each scored 25 points.
Riverside Notre Dame 66, South East 45: The Titans (1-1) won their Westchester tournament opener.
Time sure flies by. It only seems yesterday that Onyeka Okongwu was a 14-year-old freshman starting at Chino Hills with guys named Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, LaMelo Ball and Eli Scott. By season end, the Huskies were 35-0 and state champs.
The 6-foot-9 Okongwu has signed with USC, is getting ready to celebrate his 18th birthday and is better than ever. He scored 29 points, made some great passes, had double figures in rebounds and also blocked shots in Chino Hills’ 72-43 win over Highland on Monday in an opening game of the BattleZone tournament at Corona Centennial.
Will Pluma made four threes for Chino Hills (1-0), which will play the winner of Orange Lutheran-Los Altos on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Sierra Canyon is No. 1 and Rancho Christian No. 2 in the first Southern Section Division 1 boys’ basketball rankings.
For girls’ basketball, Bishop Montgomery is No. 1 and Sierra Canyon is No. 2.
The high school basketball season moves into high gear this week. Tournaments at Westchester and Corona Centennial will feature lots of potential games between top 25 teams.
At Westchester, among the teams competing from The Times’ top 25 rankings are No. 6 Westchester, No. 8 Bishop Montgomery, No. 12 Riverside Notre Dame, No. 13 Washington Prep and No. 24 Long Beach Poly.
At Centennial are No. 2 Rancho Christian, No. 7 Centennial, No. 11 Etiwanda, No. 18 Rancho Verde, No. 19 Orange Lutheran, No. 21 Chino Hills.
Julian Rishwain scored 35 points on Saturday night to lift Sherman Oaks Notre Dame past Mission League rival Chaminade 70-65 in the championship game of the Chaminade tournament.
The big news was the Knights giving up the first 19 points of the game before rallying. Kenneth Simpson had 22 points for Chaminade.
St. John Bosco 96, Fremont 54: The Braves won the El Monte tournament championship. Joshua Adoh had 20 points and Jonathan Salazar 18. Chris Page led Fremont with 21 points.
Nov. 24, 2018, 3:23 p.m.
Lou Cvijanovich, a basketball coach at Oxnard Santa Clara who retired in 1999 as the state’s winningest high school basketball coach with 829 wins, has died, family friend Pat Frank said Saturday. He was 92.
Frank, the basketball coach at Ventura St. Bonaventure, said Cvijanovich died at his home on Saturday in Oxnard, which he shared with his wife, Martha.
Cvijanovich is member of the California High School Sports Hall of Fame and National High School Hall of Fame. He accomplished the rare feat of coaching Southern Section championship teams in football, basketball and baseball.