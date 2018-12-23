Girls' basketball: Redondo defeats Mater Dei in championship game in Arizona

Offensive lineman Jonah Tauanu’u of Narbonne has pulled off a rarity: He has been selected the City Section player of the year in football. It rarely happens that an offensive tackle wins the award.

The offensive player of the year in the Open Division was quarterback Jason Artiga of Birmingham. The defensive player of the year was Nicholas Delgado of Garfield. The offensive lineman of the year was Tilini Livai of Narbonne. The defensive lineman of the year was Jordan Banks of Narbonne.