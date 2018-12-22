High school basketball: Friday's scores

Dec. 22, 2018, 10:08 a.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Dec. 21, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
- Basketball
It was the top team in City Section basketball taking on the top team in Southern Section basketball on Friday night in Hawaii in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Westchester competed well early but got worn down by Sierra Canyon before losing in the semifinals of the Iolani Classic 64-49. Sierra Canyon (12-0) will play Florida Montverde Academy on Saturday. Westchester (8-1) will play in the third-place game.
Cassius Stanley scored 19 points, KJ Martin 18 and Scotty Pippen Jr. 16 for Sierra Canyon.
Dec. 21, 2018, 7:32 p.m.
Los Angeles Windward’s girls’ basketball team is playing for state and national recognition in Arizona after advancing to the championship game of the Nike Tournament of Champions.
The Wildcats defeated New York Christ the King 57-37 in Friday’s semifinals. They will play Miami Country Day in the championship game of the highest division on Saturday.
McKayla Williams scored 17 points, India Otto 15 and Charisma Osborne 14.
Dec. 21, 2018, 10:49 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dec. 21, 2018, 1:38 a.m.
- Basketball
Far away from Southern California, it will be a battle of unbeatens on Friday night in Hawaii. Sierra Canyon (11-0) will take on Westchester (8-0) in the semifinals of the Iolani Classic.
Westchester advanced with a 68-63 win over Oak Ridge. Jordan Brinson scored 20 points, Jeremiah Turley 11 and Kaelen Allen added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Sierra Canyon turned back Pleasant Grove 63-54. KJ Martin had 20 points and Scotty Pippen Jr. 17.
Taft 54, Calabasas 50: In the Mission Prep tournament, Brandon Wilson scored 18 points for the Toreadors. Freshman Ramel Lloyd led Calabasas with 22 points.
Dec. 20, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
- Football
Offensive lineman Jonah Tauanu’u of Narbonne has pulled off a rarity: He has been selected the City Section player of the year in football. It rarely happens that an offensive tackle wins the award.
But Tauanu’u, bound for Oregon, was a dominant player for Open Division champion Narbonne.
The offensive player of the year in the Open Division was quarterback Jason Artiga of Birmingham. The defensive player of the year was Nicholas Delgado of Garfield. The offensive lineman of the year was Tilini Livai of Narbonne. The defensive lineman of the year was Jordan Banks of Narbonne.
Dec. 20, 2018, 12:19 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dec. 19, 2018, 10:17 p.m.
The Chino Hills basketball team had a successful first game in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas on Wednesday, defeating Dillard 72-55 even though 6-foot-9 center Onyeka Okongwu fouled out.
He scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds. Will Pluma made a major contribution with 18 points. Chino Hills is 5-1.
Evan Mobley scored 22 points and had 19 rebounds to help unbeaten Rancho Christian defeat Philadelphia Constitution 73-64. Joshua Christopher scored 34 points in Mayfair’s 71-68 win over Liberty.
Dec. 19, 2018, 4:17 p.m.
The announcement on Wednesday by the union representing Los Angeles teachers that it will strike on Jan. 10 is not good news for high school sports in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
All games involving LAUSD schools will be postponed during the strike, according to the district’s athletics office. Practices are likely not to be permitted once the bell rings ending the school day because of supervision issues, but a final policy has not been announced.
Charter schools that are part of the City Section can continue to play games, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said. That means El Camino Real, Birmingham, Granada Hills and Palisades, among others, will be available to practice and play games.
Dec. 18, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
- Football
Lakewood has made a slam-dunk hire in Scott Meyer as its new football coach.
Meyer was the highly successful head coach at Corona del Mar and Long Beach Jordan before taking a shot as head coach at Servite.
He hires great assistants, and Lakewood is in a position to perhaps make a bid to return to success in the Moore League.