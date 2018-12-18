Advertisement
High school basketball: Monday's scores

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Adelanto 76, Costa Mesa 63

Ambassador 65, Santa Ana Valley 57

High school basketball: Saturday's scores

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Atascadero 69, Bishop Diego 56

Bakersfield Frontier 56, Malibu 44

High school football: Saturday's State Bowl Championship scores

STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Division 1-A: Brentwood Liberty 19, Sierra Canyon 17

  • Basketball
By

Loyola wins tourney title on three-point basket by Neil Owens

Neil Owens continued his exceptional play in the St. John Bosco tournament Saturday night, making a three-point shot with 3.2 seconds left to give Loyola a 64-61 win over Windward in the championship game.

The Cubs improved to 10-4. Owens had 29 points on Friday night in an upset win over St. John Bosco. He was named tournament MVP.

St. John Bosco 66, Long Beach Poly 61: The Braves took third place in their own tournament.

High school football: Friday's State Bowl Championship scores

STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Division 1-AA: Folsom 21, San Diego Cathedral 14 (OT)

By

Loyola stuns No. 3 St. John Bosco 68-65

Loyola players celebrate their upset of St. John Bosco.
Loyola players celebrate their upset of St. John Bosco. (Nick Koza)

Unranked Loyola pulled off a stunner Friday night, beating No. 3-ranked St. John Bosco 78-75 in the semifinals of the St. John Bosco tournament.

Loyola (9-4) received a huge game from senior guard Neil Owens, a three-year starter who scored 29 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter.

“It was a high-level, high-pressure game and he got free to shoot it,” coach Jamal Adams said.

High school basketball: Thursday's scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Acaciawood 49, New Harvest Christian 19

Academia Avance 43, University Prep Value 33

  • Football
By

Canyon Country Canyon hires Joseph Maiale as football coach

Joseph Maiale has been hired as the football coach at Canyon Country Canyon.

Maiale was the line coach at Oxnard this past season.

He has 15 years of coaching experience.

  • Football
By

Loyola begins search for new football coach

Loyola announced on Thursday that football coach Rick Pedroarias has resigned after two years as head coach. He will continue to teach at the school.

The school has launched a search for a replacement, and among the candidates the school will consider are former Cubs players Drew Casani, who is inside linebacker coach, and Mike Gilhooly, who is currently the team’s defensive coordinator.

Loyola, once a Division 1 power under former coach Steve Grady, has struggled in the era of transfers. It still believes it should be successful building from within with four-year players.

High school basketball: Wednesday's scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alliance Bloomfield 67, Los Angeles Leadership 55

Arroyo 55, Rosemead 33