High school basketball: Monday's scores

Dec. 18, 2018, 2:04 p.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Adelanto 76, Costa Mesa 63
Ambassador 65, Santa Ana Valley 57
Dec. 16, 2018, 11:07 a.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Atascadero 69, Bishop Diego 56
Bakersfield Frontier 56, Malibu 44
Dec. 15, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division 1-A: Brentwood Liberty 19, Sierra Canyon 17
Dec. 15, 2018, 8:49 p.m.
- Basketball
Neil Owens continued his exceptional play in the St. John Bosco tournament Saturday night, making a three-point shot with 3.2 seconds left to give Loyola a 64-61 win over Windward in the championship game.
The Cubs improved to 10-4. Owens had 29 points on Friday night in an upset win over St. John Bosco. He was named tournament MVP.
St. John Bosco 66, Long Beach Poly 61: The Braves took third place in their own tournament.
Dec. 14, 2018, 10:42 p.m.
STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division 1-AA: Folsom 21, San Diego Cathedral 14 (OT)
Dec. 14, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
Unranked Loyola pulled off a stunner Friday night, beating No. 3-ranked St. John Bosco 78-75 in the semifinals of the St. John Bosco tournament.
Loyola (9-4) received a huge game from senior guard Neil Owens, a three-year starter who scored 29 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter.
“It was a high-level, high-pressure game and he got free to shoot it,” coach Jamal Adams said.
Dec. 14, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Acaciawood 49, New Harvest Christian 19
Academia Avance 43, University Prep Value 33
Dec. 14, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
- Football
Joseph Maiale has been hired as the football coach at Canyon Country Canyon.
Maiale was the line coach at Oxnard this past season.
He has 15 years of coaching experience.
Dec. 13, 2018, 12:55 p.m.
- Football
Loyola announced on Thursday that football coach Rick Pedroarias has resigned after two years as head coach. He will continue to teach at the school.
The school has launched a search for a replacement, and among the candidates the school will consider are former Cubs players Drew Casani, who is inside linebacker coach, and Mike Gilhooly, who is currently the team’s defensive coordinator.
Loyola, once a Division 1 power under former coach Steve Grady, has struggled in the era of transfers. It still believes it should be successful building from within with four-year players.
Dec. 13, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alliance Bloomfield 67, Los Angeles Leadership 55
Arroyo 55, Rosemead 33