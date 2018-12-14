High school basketball: Thursday's scores

Loyola announced on Thursday that football coach Rick Pedroarias has resigned after two years as head coach. He will continue to teach at the school.

The school has launched a search for a replacement, and among the candidates the school will consider are former Cubs players Drew Casani, who is inside linebacker coach, and Mike Gilhooly, who is currently the team’s defensive coordinator.

Loyola, once a Division 1 power under former coach Steve Grady, has struggled in the era of transfers. It still believes it should be successful building from within with four-year players.